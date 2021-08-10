Schultz, Frederick E.

Frederick was born the son of Ervin and Margaret (Theil) Schultz on Sept. 5, 1934, in the township of Portland. He was married to Elaine Guenther on Aug. 11, 1956, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Fred was a lifelong farmer and drove truck for 23 years for Duffy Bros. in Columbus. His large, yet gentle, calloused hands told the story of his hard work and resiliency throughout his life. Fred was a man of great faith and a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He displayed his kid-at-heart personality by always encouraging antics from the younger children, where his big smile and belly laugh quickly followed. He could often be heard sharing his wisdom and stories of the "good ole days" over a cup of coffee or a bowl of ice cream.