Schultz, Frederick E.

ELBA - Frederick E. Schultz, 86, of the township of Elba, was called to his heavenly home to be reunited with Jesus and his beloved grandchildren, Kristina and Derek, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Frederick was born the son of Ervin and Margaret (Theil) Schultz on Sept. 5, 1934, in the township of Portland. He was married to Elaine Guenther on Aug. 11, 1956, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Fred was a lifelong farmer and drove truck for 23 years for Duffy Bros. in Columbus. His large, yet gentle, calloused hands told the story of his hard work and resiliency throughout his life. Fred was a man of great faith and a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He displayed his kid-at-heart personality by always encouraging antics from the younger children, where his big smile and belly laugh quickly followed. He could often be heard sharing his wisdom and stories of the "good ole days" over a cup of coffee or a bowl of ice cream.
Fred is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, David (Diane) Schultz of Elba Township, Dale (Doreen) Schultz of Waterloo, Daryl (Lori) Schultz of Marshall, Donald (Wanda) Schultz of Elba Township, and Denise (Chris) Ganser of Waterloo; grandchildren, Claire, Jack and Jesse Schultz, Daniel (Laura) Schultz, Dana (Henry) Tews, Dylan (Tasha) Schultz, Hanna and Kristian Schultz, Amanda Schultz, Arron (Hillary) Schultz, Matthew (Mandy) Ganser, and Megan Ganser; step-grandchildren, Tracy (Corey) Johnson, Jared (Stephanie) Thompson and Colin Thompson; great-grandchildren, Blake, Alexis, Hayden, Rhett, Levi, and Lottie; brother-in-law, Norman (Audrey) Guenther; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and step-mother (Adele); sisters, Bertha Tonne and Ruth Erhke; brother, Harvey Schultz; and grandchildren, Kristina Schultz and Derek Schultz.
A visitation will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. The Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will take place at Elba Cemetery, Township of Elba.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
