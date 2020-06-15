Schultz, Jane M.

MAYVILLE - Jane M. Schultz, age 88, of Mayville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Jane was born the daughter of August and Caroline (Kutz) Schultz on June 6, 1932, in the town of Brownsville. She was a graduate of Mayville High School. She was united in marriage to Palmer C. Schultz on Oct. 20, 1951, at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brownsville. Together with her husband, they farmed in the town of Hustisford. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho and a member of the St. Paul's Ladies Aid. In her spare time Jane enjoyed gardening, polka dances, and trips with family and friends. She also loved a good Friday night fish fry.
Jane is survived by her children, Bonnie (Lloyd) Kamrath of Mayville, Karen (Al) Hildebrandt of Hustisford, Gerald (Agnes) Schultz of Neosho, Sharon (Steven) Patterson of Neosho, and Holly (Michael) Peltier of Lady Lake, Fla.; 18 grandchildren, Joel (Chris) Kamrath, Jamey (special friend Cleofe) Kamrath, Benji (Melinda) Kamrath, Nicole (Adam) Oestreich, Jason (Courtney) Hildebrandt, Jared (Tiffany) Hildebrandt, Dana (Jon) Teitz, Andrew (Lindsay) Schultz, Aaron (special friend Natalie) Schultz, Alex Schultz, Amy (Chad) Osmus, Amanda Becker, Joshua (Melissa) Patterson, Tanya (Brad) Wyse, Justin (Anna) Patterson, Bryant (Liz) Peltier, Brennon (Chandler Grace) Peltier, and Brandi (Dre) Tinglin; 32 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Jermaine (Lloyd) Breslow of Mayville. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2008; sister, June Lehner; and brother, John Panzer.
A private family funeral service for Jane will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Neosho, Wis., with the Rev. Joshua Kesting officiating. A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville. Burial will take place at Hustisford City Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of one's choice.
Special thanks for the wonderful care of our mother to Lucky Larry and Kim from Agnesian Hospice, and also Pastor Kesting for his spiritual visits.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)