Schultz, Jane M.

Jane was born the daughter of August and Caroline (Kutz) Schultz on June 6, 1932, in the town of Brownsville. She was a graduate of Mayville High School. She was united in marriage to Palmer C. Schultz on Oct. 20, 1951, at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brownsville. Together with her husband, they farmed in the town of Hustisford. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho and a member of the St. Paul's Ladies Aid. In her spare time Jane enjoyed gardening, polka dances, and trips with family and friends. She also loved a good Friday night fish fry.