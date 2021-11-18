Schultz, Larry John

He was a member of St. Faustina's Catholic Parish, American Legion, Madison Area Plumbing Contractors Association, Mechanical Contractors of America, Portage Country Club, and Olde Hickory Golf and Country Club.

He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and taking care of the property he fondly referred to as "the hill." He enjoyed being in the woods, cutting trees, gardening and mowing with his tractor. He passed his passion for the outdoors onto his two sons. In retirement, Larry and Vickie became snowbirds, traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., each winter and enjoying the warm weather, bicycling and golfing. He was a kind and caring man with a humble soul, always willing to volunteer his time to help others. His humor, smile and dedication to his fitness and family was truly inspirational to everyone who knew him.

Larry will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Schultz; two sons, Brian (Trina) Schultz of Portage and Matthew Schultz of Pardeeville; three grandchildren, Ryan, Spencer and Keira Schultz; brother, Thomas Schultz of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Terry (Vicki) Clemmons of Brooksville, Fla.; other relatives; and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.