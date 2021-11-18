Schultz, Larry John

PORTAGE/FORT MYERS, Fla. - Larry John Schultz, 75, of Portage, Wis., and Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family during his final days at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla.
Larry was born on Sept. 13, 1946, to George and Nora Jean (Doyle) Schultz in Portage, Wis. He graduated from Portage High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, completing two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He married his high school sweetheart, Vickie Clemmons, on April 19, 1969, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage. They had 52 wonderful years together.
Larry joined his father George in the plumbing trade after his return from service, starting as a delivery driver and apprentice plumber for the Hooper Corporation in Madison, Wis. He held positions as journeyman plumber, foreman and superintendent before transitioning into the office as a project manager, plumbing department head and eventually vice president at Hooper Corporation, before retiring after 40 years of service. He actively encouraged and recruited others to the plumbing trade as a vocation and was instrumental in planning and installing plumbing and piping systems on significant building projects throughout the state of Wisconsin. It brought him great pride that both his sons have continued in the tradition, making them the third generation of the family working in the construction industry.
He was a member of St. Faustina's Catholic Parish, American Legion, Madison Area Plumbing Contractors Association, Mechanical Contractors of America, Portage Country Club, and Olde Hickory Golf and Country Club.
He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and taking care of the property he fondly referred to as "the hill." He enjoyed being in the woods, cutting trees, gardening and mowing with his tractor. He passed his passion for the outdoors onto his two sons. In retirement, Larry and Vickie became snowbirds, traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., each winter and enjoying the warm weather, bicycling and golfing. He was a kind and caring man with a humble soul, always willing to volunteer his time to help others. His humor, smile and dedication to his fitness and family was truly inspirational to everyone who knew him.
Larry will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Schultz; two sons, Brian (Trina) Schultz of Portage and Matthew Schultz of Pardeeville; three grandchildren, Ryan, Spencer and Keira Schultz; brother, Thomas Schultz of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Terry (Vicki) Clemmons of Brooksville, Fla.; other relatives; and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at ST. MARY OF THE MOST HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH (St. Faustina Parish), 312 S. Main St., Pardeeville, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m., with Father John Hedrick officiating. Private inurnment will be following the service on Friday, Nov. 26, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, Wis. Visitation will be at church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Portage Area Veterans will conduct military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's memory to his family, payable to Vickie Schultz, c/o Brian and Trina Schultz, W7419 Military Road, Portage, WI 53901. All memorials will be given to the Thompson Wood Foundation, UW Carbone Cancer Center, benefiting pancreatic cancer research.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
