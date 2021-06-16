Schultz, Lois A.

FOX LAKE - Lois A. Schultz, 89, formerly of Fox Lake, was called to her heavenly home on June 13, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer.

Lois was born on Oct. 14, 1931, in Fox Lake, Wis., to Rhinold A. and Esther L. (Grahms) Kraft. She loved life on the family farm where she met her one true love, Junior A. "Bud" Schultz. They married on Jan. 13, 1951, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester, Wis. Lois and Bud laughed and danced their way through 49 years of marriage and enjoyed many great adventures while raising their family.

Lois was a 1949 graduate of Randolph High School. She enjoyed working and made many good friends throughout her career. She worked for the city of Fox Lake for more than 40 years; loved helping Bud manage Bud's Place, their bar and bowling alley; and was sad when the pandemic forced her to stop her favorite job, demoing at area stores. Lois served her strong faith in God as an active member of St. John's Church in Fox Lake for 70 years. She enjoyed baking with her girls, bowling, reading, and had an amazing talent for crocheting that resulted in beautiful gifts to be treasured.