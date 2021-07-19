Schultz, Lucille S.

BEAVER DAM—Our mother, Lucille S. Schultz, 86, of Beaver Dam was called home to her Eternal Father on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Our hearts are full of all the beautiful memories we have of her. Share in our joy as we celebrate her life.
Lucille was born the daughter of George and Florence (Owen) Perry on November 3, 1934 in Fox Lake, WI. She was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1952. Lucille was married to Gordon A. Schultz on September 3, 1955 in Fox Lake, WI. In her early years, she was employed as a bookkeeper and later was a seamstress at Newton & Wenz in Beaver Dam. Lucille retired from J.C. Penny Co. as a seamstress and clerk. Lucille was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam serving on several organizations and committees.
Lucille is survived by her children, Jerry (Sherri) Schultz, Dawn (Kenneth) Grebel, and David (Marsha) Schultz; 10 grandchildren: Cory Schultz, Jeremy Schultz, Jason Schultz, Chelsey Lecus, Jeremy Lecus, Gary Grebel, Jennifer Calderon, Heather Portner, Jessica Olke, and Nicholas Schultz; 17 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Betty Perry and Priscilla Perry; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; and two brothers, Kenneth and Duane Perry.
Lucille’s family expresses a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and CNAs at Hillside Manor for their loving care and support in her final days. Her family also thanks Kathy Bates and staff at Eagles Wings for their loving care and support of their mother.
Join our family for visitation for Lucille which will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Rev. Mark Reichert will officiate. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.
Donations may be made in Lucille’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)