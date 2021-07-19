Schultz, Lucille S.

BEAVER DAM—Our mother, Lucille S. Schultz, 86, of Beaver Dam was called home to her Eternal Father on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Our hearts are full of all the beautiful memories we have of her. Share in our joy as we celebrate her life.

Lucille was born the daughter of George and Florence (Owen) Perry on November 3, 1934 in Fox Lake, WI. She was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1952. Lucille was married to Gordon A. Schultz on September 3, 1955 in Fox Lake, WI. In her early years, she was employed as a bookkeeper and later was a seamstress at Newton & Wenz in Beaver Dam. Lucille retired from J.C. Penny Co. as a seamstress and clerk. Lucille was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam serving on several organizations and committees.

Lucille is survived by her children, Jerry (Sherri) Schultz, Dawn (Kenneth) Grebel, and David (Marsha) Schultz; 10 grandchildren: Cory Schultz, Jeremy Schultz, Jason Schultz, Chelsey Lecus, Jeremy Lecus, Gary Grebel, Jennifer Calderon, Heather Portner, Jessica Olke, and Nicholas Schultz; 17 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Betty Perry and Priscilla Perry; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; and two brothers, Kenneth and Duane Perry.