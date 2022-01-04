Schultz, Marlene A.

BEAVER DAM - Marlene A. Schultz, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, at a later date.

Marlene Ann Gensch was born on Jan. 21, 1935, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Alfred and Erma (Schroeder) Gensch. On Jan. 8, 1955, Marlene was united in marriage with Arthur W. Schietrumpf. Marlene worked in packaging at Weyenberg Shoe Factory, as well as various part-time jobs in the area. Marlene's husband passed away in 1997. She married Vernard Schultz in Dubuque, Iowa, on May 14, 1999. Marlene then lived in Stevensville, Mich., and a few years after Vern's passing, she moved back to Beaver Dam in 2009 to be closer to family.

Marlene is survived by her brother, Donald (Barbara) Gensch of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Alice Gensch of South Dakota; seven nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and -nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arthur and Vernard; and a brother, Richard Gensch.

