Schultz, Robert W.

CHATHAM, Ill. - Robert W. Schultz, 77, of Chatham, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla., where he and Judy spent their winters.

Bob was born Feb. 7, 1943. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1961, graduated with a teaching degree at UW-Stevens Point in 1965, and later earned a master's degree at Winona State University. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Judy Kasdorf, on Aug. 10, 1963. They had two children, Robyn and Robert.

During high school, Bob played basketball, football, baseball and he wrestled. He played football on the UW Pointer's team before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers when Vince Lombardi coached. Bob was inducted into the Wisconsin Dells Sports Hall of Fame in June of 2019.

Bob taught at the Delton Elementary School in 1968, as well as being the assistant football coach at Wisconsin Dells High School. In 1969 they moved to Nekoosa where Bob taught high school physical education and coached football and golf, to name a few. In 1976, the family moved to Springfield, Ill., where he was a Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance salesman and financial advisor. Bob continued his career in football by becoming a college football referee.