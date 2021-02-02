Schultz, Robert W.

CHATHAM, Ill. - Robert W. Schultz, 77, of Chatham, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla., where he and Judy spent their winters.
Bob was born Feb. 7, 1943. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1961, graduated with a teaching degree at UW-Stevens Point in 1965, and later earned a master's degree at Winona State University. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Judy Kasdorf, on Aug. 10, 1963. They had two children, Robyn and Robert.
During high school, Bob played basketball, football, baseball and he wrestled. He played football on the UW Pointer's team before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers when Vince Lombardi coached. Bob was inducted into the Wisconsin Dells Sports Hall of Fame in June of 2019.
Bob taught at the Delton Elementary School in 1968, as well as being the assistant football coach at Wisconsin Dells High School. In 1969 they moved to Nekoosa where Bob taught high school physical education and coached football and golf, to name a few. In 1976, the family moved to Springfield, Ill., where he was a Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance salesman and financial advisor. Bob continued his career in football by becoming a college football referee.
He is survived by wife, Judy; daughter, Robyn (Michael) Filardo of California; son, Robert (Lori) of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
See www.MullinsMemorial.com to send condolences and for more information.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)