Schultz, Ronald C.

WATERLOO - On June 9, 2021, Ronald C. Schultz was called to continue his life in Heaven with the Lord. Ron was born on Aug. 27, 1945, to Christian and Ethelyn (Krueger) Schultz Jr. in Columbus, Wis. He was the third of 11 children. Ron and his siblings grew up fast, as their mother passed away at the young age of 42 from leukemia, leaving their father, Christian, to raise the family on numerous farms in the Pardeeville, Columbus and Reeseville area. Ron continued in the farming world by owning his own "Schultz Mini Farm." He had a long career spanning over 50 years in the food canning industry, working for FMC and later for Seneca Foods. His work took him to many states in the U.S. and also into Canada. He became known to many as "Doc Schultz" in the canning Industry and in 2015 was recognized by the Forty Niners Foundation with a scholarship in his name for outstanding service. Even in his retirement, canning companies were still calling for his knowledge and advice. His kids will always remember the late night phone calls from people in the canning industry looking for Dad. The kids also remember crawling into the crawl space at home to get can goods out for meals and trying to guess what was in the tin can that had no labels on them that dad had brought home from the canning factories.