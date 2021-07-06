Schultz, Vivian Elaine (Benyo)

APPLETON—Vivian Elaine (Benyo) Schultz passed away quietly in her sleep on June 25, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis., at the age of 86. She was born in Baraboo, Wis., on Feb. 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Henry and Edna (Boettcher) Zeman. Vivian was the fifth of 16 children and went on to raise 10 children of her own. She was a lifelong resident of Appleton until recent years where she was in an assisted living center in Sheboygan, Wis., and Manitowoc, Wis. Her life was dedicated to raising her family and serving with her church.

Vivian is survived by her three sons and six daughters, Linda Benyo Hoppe (Geoffrey), Gerard Ananda (Jennie), Terri Esfandiari, Timothy Benyo (Iris), Mark Benyo (Lori), Lily Gabor (Gary), Eileen Orlando (Russell), Jenifer Myse (Jason), and Jody Epps (Torris). In addition, Vivian has 32 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Vivian is further survived by six brothers and six sisters, Leonard Zeman (Dorothy), Marvin Zeman (Shirley), Harvey Zeman (Delores), Dorothy Ball, Carol Marlow (Buddy), Ronnie Zeman (Judy), Morris Zeman (Carla), Phyllis Cyzs (Michael), Mary Schulz (Terry), David Zeman, Debbie Dack (Lionel), and Shelly Sylvester.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Schultz, John Bittner, and George Benyo Sr.; her son, George (Judge) Benyo Jr.; her brothers, Vernon and Jeffrey Zeman; and her sister, Helen Weihert.