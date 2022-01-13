Schulz, James

Jim was born April 5, 1932, in Markesan, to Edwin and Luella Welk Schulz. Jim graduated from Markesan High School in 1950. After graduation he worked at Neharriga Hardware and then later on the assembly line at Speed Queen in Ripon and retired in 1996 after 38 years. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Patricia Kaiser. After retirement he loved to take care of lawns and also loved to coach baseball and did so for 20 years. Jim was an avid bowler and bowled several 300 games. Jim was a janitor for Union-Congregational Church in Waupun for 24 years. He loved to help people, as well as fix washing machines.