Schulz, Jeanne A.

BEAVER DAM - Jeanne A. Schulz, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at Sylvan Crossing of Hunter Ridge on May 24, 2020.

Jeanne was born in Beaver Dam on Dec. 9, 1933, to Fred and Emma Lettie (Hill) Haase. Upon her graduation from Beaver Dam Senior High School in 1951, Jeanne moved to Memphis, Tenn., where she married Lawrence A. Schulz on Sept. 16, 1951. The couple resided in Memphis until returning to Beaver Dam in 1960. They adopted their only child, Elizabeth, in 1968.

Jeanne worked at a number of Beaver Dam businesses, including JC Penny and Newton-Wenz. In her later years, she worked part-time at the Beaver Dam Department of Motor Vehicles, taking photographs for driver's licenses. It was a role that perfectly suited her outgoing personality, and an activity she thoroughly enjoyed.

Jeanne was a charter member of the Alano Club of Beaver Dam, and was active with the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse. She was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous for more than 40 years, maintaining her sobriety until her death.

She is survived by her daughter, Liz (Hagen) Wegerer of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean; her grandchildren, Logan Rawski and Tatiana Yundt; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Haase; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, and her long-time companion, Richard Parker.