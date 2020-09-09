Schulz, Kenneth E.

Ken also kept busy with many community things. Ken served his church holding various positions including President during which time he chaired the committee while the school Gym/Fellowship Hall. He was a member of the Iron Ridge Fire Department since 1960 and was now an Honorary Fireman. One of his favorite things to do at the Iron Ridge Picnic was grilling Brats with Joe and Joyce Dorn. He was a Charter Member of the Iron Ridge Lions Club. He was on the Hubbard Town Board for 36 years having chaired the town for 35 years. He also headed up the TRIP Committee as a representative of the Town of Hubbard. He was a member of the Hustisford American Legion serving as Commander for a number of years. He was a member of the Friends of the Woodland Road School, helping with the restoration of the school and serving as President for a number of years.