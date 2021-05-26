Schulz, Richard W.

NECEDAH - Richard W. Schulz, age 76, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Serenity House in Tomah. He will forever be known a "Schulzie." Richard was the son of Stanly and Stella (Miller) Schulz and was born on April 10, 1945, in Chicago, Ill.

Richard was the valedictorian of Necedah High School in 1963.

He was married to Lois Bernaki (Schulz), and had a son, William Richard Schulz, on June 18, 1971.

Richard attended college at UW-Madison and UW-La Crosse and was the guy everyone wanted to be around. He drove a Ford Mustang and was also known to tool around on a motorcycle. He was a part-time bartender during his years attending UW-La Crosse.

Richard delivered for Gardner Bakery while living in Mauston, Wis., before taking over the Schulz family grocery store in Necedah, Wis., for 11 years, from 1981-1992.

He was fun-loving and had a great sense of humor. He loved music, especially the Beatles and the Moody Blues.....and oh my the Bee-Gees. Richard had a love for animals, especially his beloved dog "Crunch." They traveled the western states together, and Las Vegas was a second home for a time.

He had an itch for gambling, Blackjack and Greyhound racing. He became a Blackjack dealer at Ho-Chunk casino in 1993.