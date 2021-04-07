Schulze, Ellen A.

COLUMBUS - Ellen A. Schulze, age 85, died on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center in Beaver Dam. She was born on March 19, 1936, in Beaver Dam, to Alfred and Hilda (Hiley) Kirchberg. She was a graduate of the Fall River High School. Ellen was married to Ronald Schulze. She worked for many years at the Dairy Queen in the 1960s and 1970s. She also worked as a CNA at Columbus Nursing & Rehab and provided in-home care for county services. She was a member of the Columbus Fire Department Auxiliary and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Columbus.

Survivors include her three sons, Todd (Sue Harrison) Schulze of Beaver Dam, Terry Schulze (Gina Achterberg) of Portage, and Scott (Rose) Schulze of Columbus; four grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Schulze, Eric (Jennifer) Schulze, Michael Schulze (Brittany Johnson), and Cheyenne Schulze; one great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn; a sister, Deb (Harold "Heavy" Burdick) McCarthy of Baraboo; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ronald in 1989.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Friday, April 9 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Please share your online condolences with Ellen's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation Columbus (920) 623-5850