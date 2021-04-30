Schulze, Margret J.

MADISON - Margret J. Schulze, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of William and Luella (Jacobi) Steele.

Margret graduated from Central High School. She married Walter Schulze on Aug. 12, 1967, in Baraboo, Wis. Margret worked as a flight attendant for North Central Airlines, assisted with farming, and later worked as a medical transcriptionist for St. Mary's Hospital.

Margret enjoyed making home improvements. She was an avid reader and liked to stay current on politics and world events. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Margret is survived by her two sons, Scott (Kristin) Schulze and Steven W. Schulze; two grandchildren, Max and Lily Schulze; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; and her parents.

Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Margret's name to Susan G. Koman for the Cure or Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital 5th floor ICU Unit and Pam Schroeder for all of their wonderful care given to Margret. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

