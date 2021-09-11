 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schulze, Mavis A.
0 entries

Schulze, Mavis A.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALTOONA – Mavis A. Schulze, age 85, of Altoona, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Mavis was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in West Allis, Wis., the daughter of Sivier and M. (Diedrich) Joost. On Aug. 24, 1957, she married Richard Schulze in West Allis. Together, Richard and Mavis owned and operated Best-EX Inc. in Baraboo, which they started in 1983.

Survivors include her husband, Richard of Altoona; and a daughter, Ruth (Mike) Risler of rural Eau Claire. In keeping with Mavis's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's so hard": Biden honors victims of 9/11 attacks

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News