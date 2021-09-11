Schulze, Mavis A.

ALTOONA – Mavis A. Schulze, age 85, of Altoona, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Mavis was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in West Allis, Wis., the daughter of Sivier and M. (Diedrich) Joost. On Aug. 24, 1957, she married Richard Schulze in West Allis. Together, Richard and Mavis owned and operated Best-EX Inc. in Baraboo, which they started in 1983.
Survivors include her husband, Richard of Altoona; and a daughter, Ruth (Mike) Risler of rural Eau Claire. In keeping with Mavis's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)