Schuppener, Ray W.

NORTH FREEDOM - Ray W. Schuppener, age 97, of North Freedom, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital with family by his side.

He was born in Stitzer, Wis., on July 29, 1924, to parents, Charles and Matilda (Hudson) Schuppener. He was married on Sept. 1, 1951, to Jeanette Pickar. Together they had seven children: Judy, Linda, Jean, Gary, Mark, Nancy and Karen.

Ray was a friendly, very giving father, grandfather, and friend. He was a very hard worker and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, a good game of euchre, friends, family and traveling.

He has enjoyed a wonderful life, and always had a smile to give. Now that smile is lighting his heavenly home.

He is survived by his children, Judy Olson, Linda (Steve) Schult, Jean Clark, Gary Schuppener, Nancy (Curt) Diehl and Karen Schulze; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Doris Jeffries.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dean and Lloyd Schuppener; his sister, Iva Schuppener; wife, Jeanette Schuppener; son, Mark Schuppener; and sons-in-law, Delbert Olson and Steve Schulze.