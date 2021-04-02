Schuster, Charles David "Chip"

HORICON/PORTAGE - Charles David "Chip" Schuster, 55, originally of Horicon, entered into eternal peace on March 27, 2021, at his home in Portage.

He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn A. Schuster; grandparents, Charles and Bernice Riese and Willard and Matilda Schuster; great-grandparents, George Jackson and Louise LaLonde; stepfather, Dave Bierhals; great-aunt, Dorothy Simon; great-aunt, Georgette Jackson; and grandson, Hunter Schuster.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Charles Schuster Jr., Angelica (Schuster) and Levi Arndt, Cody and Sky Schuster, and Amber Schuster; grandchildren, Tina Arndt, Samuel Schuster, Lily Schuster, Isabel Schuster, and Harmony Schuster; his ex-wife, Tami (Fleischer) Jacob; his mother, Barbara (Riese) Bierhals; sister, Christine (Schuster) Pease; brother-in-law, Michael Pease; nephews, Joshua Schanen and Jesse Schanen; and cousins, Sondra Schultz and Linda Simons.

Charles was born in Beaver Dam and raised in Horicon, Wis., and lived for a time in Columbus, Green Bay, and Portage, Wis. He served briefly in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed amateur geology and celebrating special events with family and friends.

Remembrances can be sent to Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) in Portage. The family will hold a private life celebration at a later date.