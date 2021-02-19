Schutz, Phillip Peter

Phil retired in March 2016 from Exelon Nuclear after 29 years. He worked as an environmental chemist at the Braidwood Station and as a nuclear plant operator at the Zion Station, where he was known as "Big Fish." He was an outdoors enthusiast, a proficient scuba diver, a master fisher and hunter, and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Phil's hobbies revolved around his creative talents and renowned problem solving skills. He could literally fix anything. He greatly enjoyed tinkering on projects with his son, was the family grill master, and loved to travel the world with his wife and friends.