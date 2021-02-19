Schutz, Phillip Peter

WILMINGTON, Ill. - Phillip Peter Schutz, age 60, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 9, 1960, in Waukegan, the son of Robert Ludwig and Anita Helen (Hitzman) Schutz. Phil married Elizabeth Leigh Robey on Oct. 4, 2003, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Phil retired in March 2016 from Exelon Nuclear after 29 years. He worked as an environmental chemist at the Braidwood Station and as a nuclear plant operator at the Zion Station, where he was known as "Big Fish." He was an outdoors enthusiast, a proficient scuba diver, a master fisher and hunter, and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Phil's hobbies revolved around his creative talents and renowned problem solving skills. He could literally fix anything. He greatly enjoyed tinkering on projects with his son, was the family grill master, and loved to travel the world with his wife and friends.
Phil is survived by his wife; son, Duane of Trevor, Wis.; brother, William; grandson, Nicholas Spiers of Kenosha, Wis.; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Phil had a special bond with the cherished Gade-Audetat and Robey families; confidant Bess Little; longtime friends and farm partners, Renn Gade and Sherm Fields; and his many Exelon friends.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Christopher Schutz; and William A. Gade, his cherished friend and mentor.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21 from 2 p.m. until the 5 p.m. funeral service at the CLANCY-GERNON FUNERAL HOME, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial is Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. at the GREENWOOD CEMETERY, Reedsburg, Wis.
Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.
Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Memorials can be made to Aldo Leopold Foundation, www.aldoleopold.org/teach-learn/fellows-program/ or Baraboo Range Preservation Association, www.baraboorange.org.
