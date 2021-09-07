Schwandt, Delma L.

KASSON, Minn./BEAVER DAM - Delma L. Schwandt, 89, of Kasson, Minn., and formerly of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center, Minn.

A visitation for Delma will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton, Wis.

Delma was born in Portage on Feb. 7, 1932, the daughter of Edward and Carol (Sutfin) Schmidt. She was a graduate of Portage High School. Delma married Hilbert Schwandt on June 4, 1955, and together they worked their dairy farm near Reeseville until they semi-retired in 1983 and moved to Beaver Dam. She then worked part-time as a homemaker/aide for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Delma was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. After her husband Hilbert's death, Delma moved to Minnesota to be close to her son, Randy, and beloved daughter-in-law, Valerie. Even a state away from other family and friends, Delma's sweet demeanor ensured she quickly made and maintained many friendships in her new home.