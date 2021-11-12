Schwanke, Marjorie

WAUPUN - Marjorie Schwanke, 89, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Marge was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Waupun, the daughter of Lester and Anna Freriks Hartgerink. Marge graduated from Waupun High School in 1950. She then attended Oshkosh Business College. On Nov. 6, 1954, she married Eugene Schwanke in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Marge was employed by National Rivet and Manufacturing in the accounting department for 44 years. Marge was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun.

Marge is survived by her husband, Eugene Schwanke of Waupun; a brother, Edward Hartgerink of Racine; sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Darlene Hartgerink; and a nephew, Bruce Hartgerink.

Funeral services for Marjorie Schwanke will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.