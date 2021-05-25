Schwantes, Darlene A.

HORICON - Darlene A. Schwantes, of Horicon, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Marvin's Manor in Horicon.
A funeral service for Darlene will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 25 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the church in Horicon. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
Darlene was born the daughter of Armand and Irma (Krueger) Roll on Feb. 26, 1931. She was united in marriage to Harold Schwantes on May 14, 1949, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. With her husband, she helped farm in the township of Hubbard. Darlene also was a longtime nurse's aid at Clearview in Juneau. She was a faithful and active member of St. John's Lutheran Church (Browns Corner). In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, and baking and cooking from her large collection of cookbooks. Darlene cherished her family and the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her children, Norman (Barbara) Schwantes of Menomonee Falls, Wayne Schwantes of Florida, Harlyn (Lynda) Schwantes of Richland Center, Leila (Keith) Lemerond of Horicon, Linda Grebe of Juneau, Dale (Susan) Schwantes of Horicon, and Warren (Gail) Schwantes of Eden; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Raymond Roll of Horicon and Norma (Wayne) Pluckhan of California; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; great-granddaughter, Celeste; and her siblings, Verna Wellnitz, Lorraine Roll, and Milton Roll.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church (Browns Corner) or Generations Hospice.
Special thanks to the staff of Marvin's Manor in Horicon and Generations Hospice for the care and support shown to Darlene and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
