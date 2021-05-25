Schwantes, Darlene A.

HORICON - Darlene A. Schwantes, of Horicon, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Marvin's Manor in Horicon.

A funeral service for Darlene will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 25 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the church in Horicon. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Darlene was born the daughter of Armand and Irma (Krueger) Roll on Feb. 26, 1931. She was united in marriage to Harold Schwantes on May 14, 1949, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. With her husband, she helped farm in the township of Hubbard. Darlene also was a longtime nurse's aid at Clearview in Juneau. She was a faithful and active member of St. John's Lutheran Church (Browns Corner). In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, and baking and cooking from her large collection of cookbooks. Darlene cherished her family and the time she spent with them.