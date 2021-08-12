Schwefel, Lois A.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John in 2019, daughter, Susan Will; infant grandson; brothers, Richard Longseth and Duane Longseth; nephew, Timothy Longseth; parents-in-law, Ralph and Gladys Schwefel; brothers-in-law, Gary Wunrow and John Binotto.

Memorial donations in Lois’ name may be made to the Cambria Friesland School District.

Lois’ family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Hillside Manor and Hillside Hospice, especially Cassandra Zimmerman, Marge Witthun and Jenny Calderon. Thank you for making Hillside Manor feel like her home. Thank you to Chaplin Dennis for the countless spiritual visits. Also, a special thank you to Timothy Quirk your friendship was a great joy and treasure in Lois’ life.

A visitation for Lois will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. JOHN’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fox Lake. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. David Nottling officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. The family would appreciate those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.