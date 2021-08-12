Schwefel, Lois A.

FOX LAKE—Lois A. Schwefel, 73, of Fox Lake, Wis. passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home.
Lois Ann was born on October 17, 1947 the daughter of Carl and Anna (Bischoff) Longseth. On July 6, 1968, she was united in marriage, to the love of her life, John C. Schwefel at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Lois was an active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake; and a member of the Ladies Aid of the church. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Gigi and enjoyed caring for her family. She took great joy in attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts throughout the years. She was the Best Grandma and Gigi Ever!
Lois had been a baker and dedicated employee of Kwik Trip for many years. Greeting people with her beautiful smile and kind personality. She was a member of the Fox Lake Fire Department Auxiliary and a member of the Fox Lake Snow Blazers. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, stamping and gardening. She loved canning her homegrown produce with her mother, and her children.
Lois will be deeply missed by her daughters, Wendy Schwefel and Lynn (Randall) Haima; grandchildren, Kassandra Haima (fiancé Matthew Voss), Valerie (Christopher) Terpstra, Joshua (McKenzie) Haima and Douglas Haima; great grandchildren, Khloe, Lydia, Paityn, Elliott, Oliver and Hudson; her brother, Kenneth (Rachel) Longseth; sisters-in-law, Joyce Longseth, Julie Longseth and Ann Binotto. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John in 2019, daughter, Susan Will; infant grandson; brothers, Richard Longseth and Duane Longseth; nephew, Timothy Longseth; parents-in-law, Ralph and Gladys Schwefel; brothers-in-law, Gary Wunrow and John Binotto.
Memorial donations in Lois’ name may be made to the Cambria Friesland School District.
Lois’ family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Hillside Manor and Hillside Hospice, especially Cassandra Zimmerman, Marge Witthun and Jenny Calderon. Thank you for making Hillside Manor feel like her home. Thank you to Chaplin Dennis for the countless spiritual visits. Also, a special thank you to Timothy Quirk your friendship was a great joy and treasure in Lois’ life.
A visitation for Lois will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. JOHN’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fox Lake. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. David Nottling officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. The family would appreciate those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Although the Lord gives you the bread of adversity and the water of affliction, your teachers will be hidden no more; with your own eyes you will see them. Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, “This is the way; walk in it.” Isaiah 30:20-22
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
