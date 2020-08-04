Schwenkhoff, Henry F.

ROCK SPRINGS - Henry F. Schwenkhoff, age 87, of Rock Springs, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. He was born on June 28, 1933 in Baraboo, the son of Henry W. and Alvina (Reinecke) Schwenkhoff. Hank was a 1951 graduate of Reedsburg High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1956 through 1958. On Oct. 11, 1975, he was married to the former Mary Edwards. Hank was a lifelong farmer in the Town of Westfield. He also served as treasurer for the Town of Westfield for over forty years. Hank was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening, being in the out of doors and traveling to Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Alaska and Hawaii.
Survivors include his wife: Mary; two sons: Henry Todd (Aileen), of Casa Grande, Ariz. and Andrew James (Brandi), of San Diego, Calif.; three grandchildren: Victhoria, Scottie and Noah; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother: Duane.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Rock Springs. There will be a visitation from 4 P.M. on 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Women's Missionary League or to Orphan Grain Train would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
