Schwenkhoff, Henry F.

ROCK SPRINGS - Henry F. Schwenkhoff, age 87, of Rock Springs, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. He was born on June 28, 1933 in Baraboo, the son of Henry W. and Alvina (Reinecke) Schwenkhoff. Hank was a 1951 graduate of Reedsburg High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1956 through 1958. On Oct. 11, 1975, he was married to the former Mary Edwards. Hank was a lifelong farmer in the Town of Westfield. He also served as treasurer for the Town of Westfield for over forty years. Hank was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening, being in the out of doors and traveling to Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Alaska and Hawaii.