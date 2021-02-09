Schwoch, Russell H.

GREENFIELD – Russell H. Schwoch died in his home on Feb. 1, 2021, in Greenfield, Wis., at age 94. He was born Feb. 28, 1926, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Harold and Marie (Lenz) Schwoch. He graduated from Fall River High School, and served in the U.S. Army in the post-World War II occupation of Germany. After leaving the military, he began a career in finance in Milwaukee, Wis. He married Caroline Pasbrig on May 2, 1953, and they were married for 66 years until her death in January of 2019. He was a member of Adoration Lutheran Church, Greenfield, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Caroline; an infant daughter, Joan; and his brothers, LaVerne “Bud” Schwoch and Dean Schwoch. He is survived by his daughter, Jean Speake (Wesley) of Springfield, Mo.; son, Michael Schwoch of Longmont, Colo.; daughter, Susan Schwoch of St. Louis, Mo.; grandson, Anthony Farris (Sara) of Neosho, Mo.; and granddaughter, Jessica Wagner (Tyson) of Ash Grove, Mo.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at SALEMVILLE CEMETERY, N483 County Road M, Manchester, WI 53946. Please wear a mask if possible.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the VITAS Hospice caregivers and the nursing staff at Layton Terrace Assisted Living for making it possible for him to be at home and comfortable for his last few weeks.