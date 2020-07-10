Schwochert, Travis J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ENDEAVOR - Travis J. Schwochert, age 35, passed away suddenly at his family's home in Endeavor on July 4, 2020.

Travis was a man of great depth, compassion, and intellect, with boundless curiosity and a particular interest in the sciences. He was an avid reader, writer, and skilled mechanic, spending hours in the backyard working on his '87 Porsche and '92 Saab. Whenever something piqued his interest, he pursued it with a single-minded focus: he'd roast and brew his own coffee, source little-known tropical fruits, and seek out the perfect sound of classic rock on vinyl.

Travis was born in Portage on Jan. 28, 1985 to Bernard and Tina Schwochert, and graduated from Portage High School in 2003. He studied chemistry at UW–Milwaukee and UW–Eau Claire, and worked as a freelance researcher and writer. He lived in Madison for many years before returning to his hometown of Endeavor and helping his dad with his beekeeping business.

He will be deeply missed by his father and mother; his sisters, Tonya and Tasha; his brother-in-law, Saikat; and many other relatives and old friends.

His ashes have been buried at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Briggsville. If you knew him, please swing by.