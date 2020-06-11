Schwoerer, Ezra David Henry

COLUMBUS—Ezra David Henry Schwoerer, the beautiful baby son of Anthony and Madeleine Schwoerer, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Although his time here was short with us, we cherished every second. Ezra is deeply loved. He has been part of our family since the moment we knew of his existence. He often made his presence known by kicking up a storm and he loved to hang out under mommy’s right rib cage. He looked strikingly similar to his big sister, India. Ezra is giving us great joy through the signs of love that lets us know he is here with us, and will remain part of our family forever.
Ezra is the cherished son of Anthony and Madeleine Schwoerer and is survived by his big sister, India, and his puppy sister, Candy, of Columbus. Ezra is also survived by his loving grandparents, David and Lisa Henning, Debra (Daniel Festge) Schwoerer, Harold and Lori Schwoerer; great-grandmas, Judy Yager, Helen Schwoerer, Domenica Biemiller; aunts/uncles, Jessica Schwoerer and her son Jonathon, Erin and Travis Jones, Sarah Henning and her children Ian and Autumn, Josh and Tiffany Henning and their daughters Lelynn and Viola, Sam Henning; and numerous extended family and friends.
Ezra was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Lester Henning, Ken and Lois Jones, Edward Biemiller, Lawrence Schwoerer, and John Yager.
We want to thank Dr. Ken Ostermann and CNM Cindy Stippich from Beaver Dam Women’s Health for their exceptional care during this difficult time, as well as Kim Henning, Megan Grams, and other staff at MMC-Beaver Dam.
In celebration of the gift of our beautiful son, Ezra, and for the comfort of his family, a private service will be held at a later date on the family farm.
Special thanks to Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home for caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
“Ezra David Henry”
Ezra, how long we have waited, To meet you, hold you, watch you grow, To count your fingers and your toes. To hear your laugh, your voice, your cry, Forever, we will be asking why.
Always an angel you will be, The wings God gave you, to be free. Perhaps, too good for earth, you had another plan, Instead to watch over your family and the land.
The days keep coming, no matter how long, We’ll always remember you, with a song. We’ll follow your Guiding Light, And look to the stars to kiss you goodnight. You are with us in spirit, always near, But we’ll miss you always, You Should Be Here.
-with love, Aunt Erin Jones
