Schwoerer, Ezra David Henry

COLUMBUS—Ezra David Henry Schwoerer, the beautiful baby son of Anthony and Madeleine Schwoerer, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Although his time here was short with us, we cherished every second. Ezra is deeply loved. He has been part of our family since the moment we knew of his existence. He often made his presence known by kicking up a storm and he loved to hang out under mommy’s right rib cage. He looked strikingly similar to his big sister, India. Ezra is giving us great joy through the signs of love that lets us know he is here with us, and will remain part of our family forever.