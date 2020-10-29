Schwoerer, Relinda Magdalena "Linny"

Mom lost her father at a young age, so her mother and older siblings raised her. She married Armand Slade on June 6, 1953, at St Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus, Wis., and together they started a family. They moved to El Paso, Texas, while Armand was serving in the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge, they lived in Columbus a short time until they purchased the Otsego Grocery Store and operated the store for many years. After raising their three boys, they moved to Pardeeville to live on the lake. Linny worked various jobs while living in Pardeeville. During that time she also went back to school and earned her GED. She was a Packers and Brewers fan and will be fondly remembered as a fun aunt and a second mom to others. She loved her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.