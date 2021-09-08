WAUPUN - Gary Lee Scofield, age 67, of Waupun, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Waupun Memorial Hospital with his loving wife at his side.

Gary was born on Jan. 21, 1954, in Indiana, son of Herbert and Irene (Miller) Scofield. Gary entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1972-1973. He was united in marriage to Linda Koch on Nov. 27, 2009, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun. Gary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed bowling and spending time with his wife and grandchildren. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Chris (Monique) Scofield; stepdaughter, Audra (Monty) Stauffer; grandchildren; sister, Nancy Scofield; two brothers, John (Jane) Scofield and Dean (Brenda) Scofield; stepmom, Arlos Scofield; father-in-law, Irving Koch; sisters-in-law, Rose (Todd) Goebel, Jody (James) Drews, Kimberly (Randy) Wiesman and Jennifer (Alan) Piening; brothers-in-law, Thomas Koch, Timothy Koch, Michael Koch and Douglas (Cynthia) Koch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Scofield; brother, Herb Scofield; and stepson, Brent Barletto.

Visitation for Gary will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at GRACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 113 County Park Road, Waupun.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at GRACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Inurnment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

