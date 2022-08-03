Scott E. Rake

Scottie was a family man first. His love for his family is what got him out of bed each and every day. He was a man of deep faith, and the water was his church. He loved spending time on the lake with his kids, and especially loved when he got to bring his grandkids. Being a Grandpa was our father’s greatest joy. He loved attending the many different sporting events and school functions, and celebrating each and every milestone. He always looked forward to breakfast with his friends or getting together to fire up the grill. He also happened to be the best darn barn painter this side of the Mississippi. His sense of humor will live on through his family and friends forever as well as his wisdom and passion for life. No matter how much we all miss him, we know he would tell us “this too shall pass”.