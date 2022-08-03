Jan. 21, 1961—July 28, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Scott E. Rake, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam. He was born on January 21, 1961 to Eugene and Virginia (Holbach) Rake in Beaver Dam.
Scott attended Columbus High School. Scott owned and operated Rake’s Painting Services for many years, where he developed many friendships and lifelong customers.
Scottie was a family man first. His love for his family is what got him out of bed each and every day. He was a man of deep faith, and the water was his church. He loved spending time on the lake with his kids, and especially loved when he got to bring his grandkids. Being a Grandpa was our father’s greatest joy. He loved attending the many different sporting events and school functions, and celebrating each and every milestone. He always looked forward to breakfast with his friends or getting together to fire up the grill. He also happened to be the best darn barn painter this side of the Mississippi. His sense of humor will live on through his family and friends forever as well as his wisdom and passion for life. No matter how much we all miss him, we know he would tell us “this too shall pass”.
Scott is survived by his children Corey (Shannon) Rake of Evansville, Nicole (PJ) McConnell of Randolph, Seth (Colene) Williams of Watertown, Chris (Robyn) Rake of Randolph, Noah Perkins of Columbus; eight grandchildren Anthony, Kaden, Tres, Bella, Adam, Judah, Madelynn, River; his mother Virginia Rake of Columbus; four sisters Cathy Schultz of Columbus, Diane Munz of Stoughton, Kim Guerrieri of Columbus, Lisa (Mike) Smith of Fall River; a brother Jim (Kara) Rake of Columbus; many nieces and nephews; former spouse Linda (Traxinger) Rake; best friend Jim Demars and so many other family members and friends.
Scott is preceded in death by his father Gene in 2020, sister Lori Rake in 2011, and former spouse Phyllis Chase.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION with a private family service to follow. Rev. Grant Theis will officiate.
We encourage you to share your online condolences with Scott’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
