May 22, 1957—June 17, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Scott Edward Rychnovsky of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at St. Mary’s Hospital Hospice in Madison, WI, on Friday June 17th, 2022, at the age of 65.

Scott was a graduate of Neillsville High School, Eau Claire Technical College, and Northwestern University. He had a 27-year career in law enforcement for the cities of Neillsville, Fall River, and Columbus, WI. He was a DARE Instructor for several years during his career with the Columbus Police Department. Scott was well known in the community as “Scott the Cop”.

Scott is survived by his wife, Donna Rychnovsky (Loomans); daughter, Andrea Rychnovsky (Daniel Raether); sister, Lori Anderson (Mark); their son, Jackson; and his beloved K9 companion, Molly. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ruth Rychnovsky and his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Savanna Oaks Community Center in Fall River, WI. There will be a short service at 3:00 PM, with the Open House to follow until 6:00 PM.