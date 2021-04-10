Scott, Gladys C.

WAUPUN - Gladys C. Scott, age 77, formerly of Waupun, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Gladys was born on Jan. 26, 1944, in Madison, the daughter of Earl and Edith Scott. She lived in Portage with her two sons, Jayson and Jody. She enjoyed reading, word searches, traveling and science fiction movies, and especially loved her Packers. Gladys also loved to take trips up north with her girlfriends and stay at their favorite lodge.

Gladys is survived by her siblings, Marlynn (Marlene) Scott of Rio and Barbara (Jim) Crawford of Portage; her sons, Jayson (Tarali) Scott of Stone Lake and Jody (Gretchen) Scott of Rio; four grandsons, Jacob, Jordan, Brandon and Justin; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Janice and Elizabeth; and other relatives.

Gladys had a long battle with cancer. She put up a good fight. While going through treatments, she lived with Jayson and his wife who were able to take care of her and take her to her doctor appointments. We are glad to of had this extra time with our mom; due to her strength and stubbornness, we had extra years with her. At the end, she was comfortable and had her sons at her side. We are glad she is with the Creator and is able to walk by His side.