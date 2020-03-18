Scott Kimer, 57, Prairie Du Sac

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Scott Alan Kirner, age 57, passed away at University Hospital in Madison on March 13, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born Feb. 7, 1963 to Jack and Patricia (Stewart) Kirner. Scott graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1981. He went on to attend University of Wisconsin Madison where he graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science. Scott worked as computer analyst, but his passion was his business, Kirner Campers. From a young age, Scott enjoyed traveling, outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, motorcycling, ATVing and snowmobiling with family and friends. Scott especially enjoyed the serenity and peaceful living of his cabin up in Minoqua. He enjoyed cooking, hosting family/friend parties, sheepshead, racquetball and loved a good bargain.
He is survived by 2 children, Jerica and Grant; and the mother of his children, Susan; and his longtime girlfriend, Cindy Thurber; his father, Jack; and siblings, Kurt (Susan) Kirner, Brian (Michelle) Kirner, Kristine (Tom) Pressel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Pat; and a sister, Sandra Kay.
As per Scott’s wishes, a visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.. on March 18, 2020 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the University of Wisconsin transplant program at secure.supportuw.org/give. Scott’s family wishes to thank all the Healthcare Professionals at University Hospital in Madison.
Out of respect for others, if you have been sick, or are experiencing any symptoms of illness, please refrain from attending.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
