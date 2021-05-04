Scott, Marlynn K. "Scotty"

RIO - Marlynn K. "Scotty" Scott, 82, of Rio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born in Dane, Wis., on Feb. 27, 1939, the son of Edith and Earl Scott.
He served his country for a short time in the U.S. Army Reserves and then began working as a truck driver/parts at Wyocena Auto Salvage/Ken Schiller, retiring after 37 years. After retiring, Scotty decided he would start his own salvage and implement business, Scotty's Implement and Salvage Yard, and after that had a successful towing business. No matter what, Scotty kept himself busy with work, the last few years working for the Township of Wyocena Recycling Center. Scotty married Marlene Brussveen on Dec. 16, 1967, and they were happily married for 53 years. Scotty's passion was his businesses and racing with his son and grandchildren. He always had a big smile when his great-grandsons came to visit him.
Marlynn is survived by his wife, Marlene, of 53 years; his children, Theresa Jay of Rio and Ken (Nicole) Scott of Rio; grandchildren, Sarah Roche of Rio, Danielle (Nick) Sarver of Portage, Ashlee (Mike) Molzof of Sun Prairie, Jenna Scott of Rio, and Dillon Scott of Rio; great-grandchildren, Greyson Roche of Rio and Kayden Sarver of Portage; sister, Barbara (Jim) Crawford of Portage; and many loved nieces and nephews. Marlynn was preceded in death by son-in-law, John Jay; parents, Edith and Earl Scott; and siblings, Elizabeth, Janice, Gladys, Geraldine and Gerald.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Rocky Run Cemetery in Wyocena Township. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the special care, help and guidance through this time; special thank you to Shelly, his nurse, for keeping his spirits alive. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
