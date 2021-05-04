Scott, Marlynn K. "Scotty"

He served his country for a short time in the U.S. Army Reserves and then began working as a truck driver/parts at Wyocena Auto Salvage/Ken Schiller, retiring after 37 years. After retiring, Scotty decided he would start his own salvage and implement business, Scotty's Implement and Salvage Yard, and after that had a successful towing business. No matter what, Scotty kept himself busy with work, the last few years working for the Township of Wyocena Recycling Center. Scotty married Marlene Brussveen on Dec. 16, 1967, and they were happily married for 53 years. Scotty's passion was his businesses and racing with his son and grandchildren. He always had a big smile when his great-grandsons came to visit him.