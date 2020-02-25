Scott Schimming, 61, Montello

Scott was born June 8, 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin the son of LeRoy and Donna (Grueneberg) Schimming. Scott attended high-school at Madison East and served three years in the United States Military. Scott loved cheering his children on during sporting and high-school events; camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, feeding the birds; watching the Packers, and just enjoying life the simple way. The memories that were created between family and friends is something we will hold onto forever. The love he had for his children and grandchildren was something special. He often bragged to people he knew or didn't. Scott had a laugh that could be picked out of a crowd of a 1000 and a smile to follow. He will be deeply missed not only by his children but by a huge community of family, friends, colleagues and neighbors.