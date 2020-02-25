Scott Schimming, 61, Montello

MONTELLO - Scott Schimming, age 61, of Montello, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Hooker’s Resort, located at W9370 County Road V, Poynette WI, 53955.
Scott was born June 8, 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin the son of LeRoy and Donna (Grueneberg) Schimming. Scott attended high-school at Madison East and served three years in the United States Military. Scott loved cheering his children on during sporting and high-school events; camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, feeding the birds; watching the Packers, and just enjoying life the simple way. The memories that were created between family and friends is something we will hold onto forever. The love he had for his children and grandchildren was something special. He often bragged to people he knew or didn't. Scott had a laugh that could be picked out of a crowd of a 1000 and a smile to follow. He will be deeply missed not only by his children but by a huge community of family, friends, colleagues and neighbors.
Scott is survived by his mother; sons, Derek (Sara) Schimming and Trevor Schimming; daughter, Jennifer (Emrah) Avcialp; sister, Debbie Gray; 2 grandchildren, Jaxon and Josslyn Schimming, with another grandson on the way Jennifer (Emrah) Avcialp. He was preceded in death by the children's mother, Mary; sister, Londa and Step-dad, Jerry Gray.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
