Scott, Shirley

Shirley was born March 1,1940, the daughter of Albert and Lucille Ludweig Mearz. Shirley grew up in the DeForest area and graduated from Madison East High School in 1958. In 1959 she married James Scott in Madison. The couple resided in Juneau most of their married lives. Shirley was employed at Clearview in Juneau for 25 years and retired in 1996. While working at Clearview she was their union representative for AFSCME Local 1576 and served the nurses as the union's secretary and treasurer. Following retirement she was employed at Casey's Gas Station in Beaver Dam for a few years. Shirley attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Juneau.