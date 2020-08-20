Scott, Shirley

WAUPUN - Shirley Scott, 80, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at her home.
Shirley was born March 1,1940, the daughter of Albert and Lucille Ludweig Mearz. Shirley grew up in the DeForest area and graduated from Madison East High School in 1958. In 1959 she married James Scott in Madison. The couple resided in Juneau most of their married lives. Shirley was employed at Clearview in Juneau for 25 years and retired in 1996. While working at Clearview she was their union representative for AFSCME Local 1576 and served the nurses as the union's secretary and treasurer. Following retirement she was employed at Casey's Gas Station in Beaver Dam for a few years. Shirley attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Juneau.
Shirley is survived by four children: Barb (Dennie) Farley of Waupun, Joyce (Jim) Skalitzky of Beaver Dam, Amanda Davison of Waupun, and James (Carol) Scott Jr. of Florissant, Colo.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her mother, Lucille Mearz of Sun Prairie; and a nephew, David Schultz.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Scott; her father, Albert Mearz, a sister, Geraldine Schultz; and a brother-in-law, Butch Schultz.
Graveside services for Shirley Scott will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m at Highland Memory Gardens on Hwy 151 between Waupun and Beaver Dam. Visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 12 to 1p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
