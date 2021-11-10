Scully, John "Jack"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - John "Jack" Scully was born on May 5, 1938, and entered eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Jack was originally from Lyndon Station, Oconomowoc, and now resides in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Anne (Teek) Scully; their children, Lynne (Don) Murray, Maureen (Doug) Peart, and V.J. (Leanne) Scully; grandchildren, Andrea Murray, Braden and Logan Peart, Kylee (Trent) Wehlage, Jaden and Tyler Scully; and great-granddaughter, Winnie Wehlage. He is further survived by his sister, Regis (Doug) Swanson; brother, Tom (Nora) Scully; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Scully; and sister, Karen Donovan.

Originally from Lyndon Station, Jack attended Mauston High School and was a graduate of Marquette University. He was employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield for 28 years, and we still have Kleenex as proof.

Jack's family was always his first love. His hobbies included boating, golfing, gardening, scale model building, making sauerkraut, and tinkering. Jack loved socializing, telling jokes, and pulling pranks. If you want to know how he passed and you were to ask him, his response would be "nothing serious."

In lieu of flowers, you may make Mass memorials or to a charity of your choice.