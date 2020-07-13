Seaman, Bernice Mary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernice Mary Seaman passed away at the Waupun Christian Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1935 to Edwin and Agnella Link in Columbus, Wis., the oldest of three daughters. Bernice was a 1952 graduate of Columbus High School and a 1956 graduate of Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart in Madison with a degree in business education. She taught for one year at Shiocton High School, followed by eight years at Juneau High School. It was in Juneau that she met her future husband, John "Jack" Seaman. They were married on July 21, 1962.

After taking a few years off to raise her children, Bernice returned to teaching in 1976 at Waupun High School, where she taught for 15 years, followed by six years at Waupun Middle School, before retiring in 1997. Bernice was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun, where she served for several years as a part-time organist and was involved in many church activities. She was a member of the Waupun Lioness Club and the Dodge County Area Retired Educators. Bernice enjoyed knitting, crafts, quilting, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed bowling and golfing with her husband prior to his passing in 2014.