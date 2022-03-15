GRANVILLE, OH—Seanna Jean Holtz was born in 1941 in Columbus, WI to the late Lorraine (White) and Alfred K. Holtz. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1959 and attended Reed College in Portland, OR. She died March 12, 2022.

Seanna lived for many years in Granville, OH, and worked in the Denison University Library there.

Surviving are her children: Loronah (Elizabeth Warren), Kerensa (Kyle Simpson), Debne (Chris Marlette), and Stuart Thom; grandchildren: Grant, Hugh, Iain, and Jordan Prentice, Kira and Kent Simpson, and Katherine and Joseph Marlette; sisters: Deborah (Luke) Gillespie and Signe (Ron Halvorson) Holtz; and three nephews: Earl (Ponah), Aaron (Carolyn), and Eric (Gina) Gillespie and their children.

In addition to her parents, Seanna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Elizabeth Hope Marlette.

A life-long learner, Seanna loved books and reading, which can be best described in her own words: “Between books, videos, and the internet, I can go anywhere anytime and as an extra added attraction, I am not confined to the here and now. I can visit anytime, anywhere that appeals”. She loved all things creative, especially for her family – birthday cakes, school projects, crafts, costumes; the list could go on and on. Seanna had a particular fondness and love for holidays and family traditions. She excelled in all things culinary and loved to test and share new recipes. Being from Wisconsin, she loved all things dairy and truly believed that chocolate was the fifth main food group.

Seanna loved music of all genres with a particular fondness for Johnny Cash, Elvis, Bob Dylan, and Waylon Jennings. She also loved sports and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers (wearing a Cheesehead and proudly displaying newspaper articles of Brett Favre on her refrigerator), University of Wisconsin athletics, and especially Cincinnati Reds baseball. As a diehard National League baseball fan, she detested the designated hitter, often quoting the movie Bull Durham: “I believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment outlawing astroturf and the designated hitter”.

Most of all, Seanna loved her family. She encouraged them to follow their interests, allowing them the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them. She relished and championed youth sports for her children and grandchildren – baseball, basketball, soccer, track & field, field hockey, volleyball, and karate. She was unquestionably loyal and was the fiercest defender of those closest to her. Time with those she loved was the brightest spot in her life. Her lifelong friendships, from Wisconsin to Granville, were a testament to the value she placed on the relationships in her life and those she cherished.

Friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Seanna’s life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 4:00 P.M.—6:00 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com. A private service will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin’s Bird Protection Fund (https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/Wisconservation).