SearVogel, William James "Bill"

CAMBRIA/RIO - William James "Bill" SearVogel, age 86, of Rio and formerly of rural Cambria, died early Monday morning, Nov. 29, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, with family at his side.

Bill was born in Columbus on Aug. 2, 1935, the son of William James and Emma Louise (Martzelt) SearVogel. He was a 1953 graduate of Rio High School. Bill worked for Rockwell in Randolph for 15 years until his employment with Freeland Tank in Portage, where he worked until his retirement in 2007. Bill was united in marriage to Geraldine L. Schraufnagel on Aug. 10, 1968, at St. Patrick's Church in Doylestown. Bill enjoyed gardening and mowing his two-acre yard until he moved to Rio following his wife's death on Jan. 23, 2019.

Bill will be sadly missed and mourned by his son, Mike (June Witthun) of Cambria; his five grandsons, Alex of Colorado, and Aaron, Evan, Eric and Asher, all of Cambria; his sister, Karen (Everett) Christopherson of Rio; sisters-in-law, Donna Olson of Minnesota, Mary (Mike) Schumann of Fall River, and Chris Schraufnagel of Kentucky; stepmother-in-law, Eleanor Schraufnagel of Columbus; nieces, nephews, cousins, many other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Richard, in 2011; his in-laws, Alex (Myrtle) Schraufnagel; and a brother-in-law, Ed Schraufnagel.