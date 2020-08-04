Seep, David Joseph

LAVALLE - The Lord called David Joseph Seep home unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born on Dec. 31, 1976, in Reedsburg, the son of Joseph M. and Bernice A. (Mutch) Seep. David graduated from Webb High School in 1995, where he was a standout on the track and football field. He attended UW-Stout for a year, and then decided to follow in his dad's footsteps and returned home to the family business. He attended MATC-Madison and attained his Journeyman's license as a plumber. He worked for and assisted in the management of Joe Seep and Sons Plumbing and Electric for the past 24 years.

David lived big and loved even bigger. His infectious personality, sense of humor, and zest for life was magnetic, and if that didn't draw you in, his beautiful smile did. You couldn't help but want to be friends with Dave. He had a heart made for loving and hands made for helping. If David wasn't digging up the ground from the cab of an excavator (with "a fine finesse," as he would say), he could be found lending a hand to anyone who needed it, lifting weights at the gym, or spending time with his family. He cared about his community, especially the people. He took great pride in all of his work and expected only the best from those who worked alongside him. He was especially proud of the work he put into community projects: the Our Lady of Refuge Chapel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the South School playground and equipment, Millennium field, and current renovations at Sacred Heart Catholic School. His strong work ethic, brilliant skill, and unmatched charisma made him a successful plumber and confident businessman; he was an integral piece of the Seep family and Seep family business.