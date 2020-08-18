Sehloff, Bernadine L.

BEAVER DAM - Bernadine L. Sehloff, age 93, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Four Winds Manor in Verona.
There will be a graveside memorial service at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Jim Wendt will officiating.
Bernadine Lillian Schlegelmilch was born on April 6, 1929 in Denmark, Wis. to the late Ervin and Lillian (nee: Schultz) Schlegelmilch. After graduating from high school, Bernie went on to study accounting. On Aug. 24, 1946, she was united in marriage with Vernon C. Sehloff in Denmark, Wis. and they soon moved to Beaver Dam. Bernie worked at the law office of Ernest Strub and also operated her own accounting business that served many Beaver Dam area small businesses. She was very community minded and served in various ways such as volunteering at the library, being involved in the arts in the Beaver Dam area, being a member of the League of Women Voters, hosting AFS students, and was involved at Wayland as a spouse of a faculty member. Bernie was an avid reader who could read a novel in a single day and she had a passion for her gardening and the beautiful flowers she grew. She had also been a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Survivors include her two sons, Tom Sehloff of Medford, Ore., and Jim (Stephanie) Sehloff of Baraboo; two granddaughters, Kristen (Jason) Vale of Verona and Molly Sehloff of Madison; a great grandson, Parker Vale; her AFS son, Ruy Santana of Curitiba, Brazil; other relatives and friends. Bernadine parents; her husband; and her sister, Garnet Regula.
If desired, memorials may be made in Bernadine L. Sehloff's name to Alzheimer's Association, 2820 Walton Commons Ln #132, Madison, WI 53718.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
