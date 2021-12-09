Seib, Douglas C. "Doug"

HAMPDEN - Douglas C. "Doug" Seib, 68, was called to his eternal home surrounded by his family on Dec. 6, 2021. Doug was born March 20, 1953, in Columbus, Wis., to Richard and Barbara Ann "Polly" (Weisman) Seib. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1972, and married his high school sweetheart, Celia Mae Reindl, on May 3, 1975. He graduated from Moraine Park Technical Institute in 1974 with a degree in agricultural mechanics.

Doug "Mr. Fix It" started his career as a mechanic at Hanley's Implement in Sun Prairie, Wis., and retired from Mid-State Power and Equipment in Columbus, Wis. He retired after 47 years of turning wrenches and became legendary for being able to work on all types of equipment. He continued his passion of working on equipment projects in his shop at home after retirement.

Doug was an avid hunter, outdoors man, family man, and active member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie, Wis. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and share his wealth of experience and knowledge to anyone who asked. He will be missed by many and forever remembered.