Seiler, Eileen Marie

Eileen was born on May 9, 1954, in Wisconsin Dells, to Maryann and Daniel Sullivan. Eileen grew up outside of Wisconsin Dells and worked at St. Claire's Hospital as a nursing assistant. Eileen met Gary Seiler, the love of her life, and they wed on Sept. 25, 1982. They resided in Lewiston Township, where, together, they raised three boys and worked on their family farm. After her husband's passing in 2002, Eileen continued to be a part of the family farm. Eileen milked cows and cared for calves at the farm until she retired in the fall of 2020. Eileen loved spending time with her grandchildren, Conal, Liam, Eamon, Randall and Rhett. She spoiled them with unconditional love, smiles, birthday spanks, grandma hugs and her famous sugar cookies. Eileen came from a large family and loved going on adventures with her siblings, traveling to Ireland, out West, trips to South Carolina and all over Wisconsin. She hoped to enjoy more adventurous trips with her sisters during retirement. She also enjoyed ladies night with her lifelong friends, where conversation flowed of times past and present. Her heart was larger than her body. How it fit, we'll never know. She was a natural caregiver and often put her own needs aside for others.