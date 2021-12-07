Seiler, Eileen Marie

PORTAGE - Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Eileen was born on May 9, 1954, in Wisconsin Dells, to Maryann and Daniel Sullivan. Eileen grew up outside of Wisconsin Dells and worked at St. Claire's Hospital as a nursing assistant. Eileen met Gary Seiler, the love of her life, and they wed on Sept. 25, 1982. They resided in Lewiston Township, where, together, they raised three boys and worked on their family farm. After her husband's passing in 2002, Eileen continued to be a part of the family farm. Eileen milked cows and cared for calves at the farm until she retired in the fall of 2020. Eileen loved spending time with her grandchildren, Conal, Liam, Eamon, Randall and Rhett. She spoiled them with unconditional love, smiles, birthday spanks, grandma hugs and her famous sugar cookies. Eileen came from a large family and loved going on adventures with her siblings, traveling to Ireland, out West, trips to South Carolina and all over Wisconsin. She hoped to enjoy more adventurous trips with her sisters during retirement. She also enjoyed ladies night with her lifelong friends, where conversation flowed of times past and present. Her heart was larger than her body. How it fit, we'll never know. She was a natural caregiver and often put her own needs aside for others.
Eileen is survived by her three children and daughters-in-law, Eric (Courtney) Seiler, Todd (Katie) Seiler, and Tony (Mindi) Seiler, of Wisconsin Dells; her six grandchildren, Conal, Liam, Eamon, Randall, Rhett and Baby Seiler; her sisters, Kathy Sullivan, Patti Sullivan, and Colleen (Brad) Williams; and her brothers, Terrance Sullivan, Tom (Mary) Sullivan, and Tim Sullivan. She is further survived by many, many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband, Gary Seiler; her son, Ben; her parents, Maryann and Daniel; her brothers, Brian Sullivan and Dan Sullivan; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Phyllis Seiler.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Chaplain Nancy Davis officiating. Private family inurnment will be held. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donations in Eileen's memory.
