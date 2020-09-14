Sekel, Larry

Larry was born in Columbus on Feb. 5, 1941, the son of Frederick and Evelyn (Andler) Sekel. He was united in marriage to LouAnn Schwandt on Oct. 22, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Larry worked as a truck driver for Caine Transfer in Lowell for almost 40 years, logging over 3,000,000 miles without an accident. He also worked at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam for over 30 years, as well as at various gas stations in the Beaver Dam area. Known to be very selfless and always putting others ahead of himself, Larry greatly treasured his family and fellow trucking brothers. He enjoyed delivering newspapers to his children every Sunday, collecting cars, watching NASCAR, making his famous chili and spaghetti, and sleeping in his chair.