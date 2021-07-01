Sekely, Betty Jane (Scherbert)

PORTAGE - Betty Jane Sekely, nee Scherbert, age 93, of Portage, Wis., died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Harris Villa in Westfield, Wis.

Betty was born in Portage on March 16, 1928, to Elton and Norma (Lloyd) Scherbert.

Betty is the beloved mother of Richard (Kathy) Seivert; beloved grandmother of Chris Seivert, Kyle (Alyssa) Seivert, and Kelly (Kevin) Reichert; beloved sibling to Elton (Shirley) Scherbert; and is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins in Chicago and Alabama and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nancy.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. The Rev. Rod Armon will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Betty's name may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society.

Special thanks to Agrace Hospice and to Nan at The Harris Villa for being with Betty until the end.

