Selbach, Thomas Kelly

WASECA, Minn. - Thomas Kelly Selbach, age 73, of Waseca, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.

Thomas requested a private service be held. Mankato Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Kelly Selbach was born July 28, 1948, in Portage, Wis., to Albert "Ham" and Mary Louise (Kastner) Selbach. He was a railroad man for over 42 years. Tom was known as a kind and gentle man who enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, and most of all his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Deborah; daughter, Sarah (Mathew) Kaether and their children, Natalie, Harper and Hadleigh, all of Portage, Wis.; stepson, Bob; grandson, R.J. (Shelby); and wonderful extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Kenneth and Clayton.