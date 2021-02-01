Selje, Beatrice H.

COLUMBUS - Beatrice H. Selje, age 92, passed away at The Meadows in Fall Riveron Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, which was also her late husband's birthday. She was born on Nov. 22, 1928, in the Town of Springvale, to Peter and Mary (Muluaney) Fromholz. Beatrice was married to Roger Selje on May 3, 1952, in Doylestown. Together the couple farmed in the Otsego area where they raised their five children. Beatrice maintained the home for the family, worked farm and barn chores or whatever needed to be done. She enjoyed bird watching and tending her flowers. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Survivors include her three sons, Dennis (Vicky) Selje of Columbus, Gary Selje of Columbus, and Jeff Selje of Fall River; two daughters, Betty (Doug) Batz of DeForest and Arlene (Ron) Kennedy of Fall River; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2003; grandsons, Justin Selje and Brandon Kennedy; a brother, Robert Fromholz; and a sister, Gladys Linck.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 6 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will be in Hampden Cemetery, Township of Hampden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or American Diabetes Association. A special thanks to the staff of The Meadows and Agrace HospiceCare nurses for the wonderful care our mom received. Please share your online condolences with Beatrice's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

