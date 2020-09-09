Sell, Lois M.

Lois was born to Emil and Beatrice (Karl) Glaeser in Valders, Wis., on Feb. 22, 1933. She was baptized on March 10, 1933, by Pastor Leonard Koeninger. She attended First German Evangelical Lutheran Grade School in Manitowoc and was confirmed at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church on April 14, 1946, by Pastor Armin Raekle. Her confirmation verse was "Be thou faithful unto death." Rev. 2:10. Lois attended Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac and graduated in 1950. She then attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Lois was a WELS teacher for 25 years, serving at Mt. Calvary, Waukesha, Wis., Bethany in Hustisford, and St. Paul's in Ixonia. On June 28, 1953, she married Edwin Sell at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc with Rev. Armin Roekle officiating. Edwin preceded her to the heavenly mansion on April 26, 2010. They were married almost 57 years.